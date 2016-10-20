Anuncio del Departamento de Estado (inglés)

Statement on OAS Announcement Regarding Nicaragua Dialogue

John Kirby

October 19, 2016

The United States welcomes the news that the Organization of American States will engage in dialogue with Nicaragua on its electoral process. We urge the government of Nicaragua to engage in open and broadly inclusive discussions with the OAS about the electoral process. We continue to call on the Nicaraguan government to respect the voices of its people and to create a more open environment for free, fair, and transparent elections that allow the Nicaraguan people to determine the future of their country.